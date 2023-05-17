Attack on Mykolaiv: woman wounded, officials show "military target" hit by Russians

The Russian occupiers attacked the city of Mykolaiv on the evening of 16 May, injuring a woman, and the Russians also hit a civilian facility.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kim has said that a resident of Mykolaiv sustained a shrapnel wound as a result of the Russian attack.

He has also shown the "military target" that was hit by the Russians. Judging by the photo, a supermarket was damaged.

Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has stated that fires broke out in Mykolaiv after the explosions.

