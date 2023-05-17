Attack on Mykolaiv: woman wounded, officials show "military target" hit by Russians

The Russian occupiers attacked the city of Mykolaiv on the evening of 16 May, injuring a woman, and the Russians also hit a civilian facility.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kim has said that a resident of Mykolaiv sustained a shrapnel wound as a result of the Russian attack.

Advertisement:

He has also shown the "military target" that was hit by the Russians. Judging by the photo, a supermarket was damaged.

Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has stated that fires broke out in Mykolaiv after the explosions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!