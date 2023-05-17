Occupiers deploy personnel in kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

Russian occupiers have deployed military personnel in a kindergarten in the village of Yurivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while civilians are also living on the premises of the institution.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy continues to cynically use pre-schools in the temporarily occupied settlements for its own purposes.

A kindergarten building in the village of Yurivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is being used by the Russian occupiers to accommodate their personnel.

At the same time, civilians who have been evacuated from settlements close to the contact line are living on the premises of the kindergarten."

Background: According to the General Staff, the Russians are forcibly conscripting men who have obtained Russian citizenship in Kherson Oblast.

