Poland is prepared to continue to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, but not F-16s, as the country does not have so many of them.

Source: This was stated by Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, in Reykjavik, as cited by European Pravda with reference to wPolityce.

Quote: "We have a relatively very small number of F-16 aircraft. We are ready to support training Ukrainian pilots – I discussed this with the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Defence some time ago. However, the number of F-16 aircraft we have does not allow us to talk about sending some of them to Ukraine today," he said.

At the same time, Duda gave assurances that he was prepared to continue sending MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

On 17 May, following the results of a meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the prime ministers of the UK and the Netherlands agreed to lead a "fighter jet coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16s.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address on Tuesday that Britain, the Netherlands and France had joined the "fighter jet coalition".

It was reported on 15 May that the UK has agreed to begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer and is already working with other countries on the possible provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

