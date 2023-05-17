More military at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant than station personnel

Russia has so much increased the number of troops at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [ZNPP – ed.] captured more than a year ago that there are already more of them than the station personnel.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "The invaders are increasing their military presence at the ZNPP in Enerhodar. As of now, there are already more Russian military men at the ZNPP than personnel working at the station. Thus, the invaders escalate the situation in order to continue to conduct nuclear blackmail. "

Details: National Resistance Center notes that the Russians are turning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into a military base.

Recently, it was revealed that the invaders are preparing a preliminary plan for the evacuation of Rosatom workers at the captured ZNPP (Rosatom is Russian state company that runs all nuclear power plants in this country – ed.)

Collaborators and Rosatom employees, who were brought by the Russians, were warned that a forced evacuation could begin soon and therefore they should provide a list of relatives and be ready to leave at the first signal.

Quote: "The occupiers kidnap employees of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for ‘preventive conversations’ in torture chambers, so that they agree to take passports of the Russian Federation. Thus, the enemy created a pocket professional union, which must be forcibly joined by all employees of the station, and for admission it is necessary to obtain an enemy passport. All dissenters are taken out and tortured. "

Earlier: On 16 May, Energoatom reported that the number of armed invaders in the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russians has significantly increased: now there are more than 2,500 personnel of the Russian military at the station.

In addition, the invaders tighten the rules for the work and stay of workers at the facility almost daily: nuclear scientists are not even allowed to communicate with each other.

