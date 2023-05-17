All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 16:47

Wopke Hoekstra, the Netherlands’ Foreign Minister, said on Wednesday that international talks concerning the possible supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine have so far seen no progress.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: "We haven't reached a solution yet," Hoekstra said when asked about the previously announced talks between the Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, Belgium and other partners to possibly supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"When we are ready to cross that bridge and are ready to communicate this, we will," he added.

Background: Following a meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to "work to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air forces and means, supporting everything from training to the purchase of F-16 fighter jets".

During Zelenskyy’s visit to the Netherlands earlier this May, Rutte said that the talks concerning the possibility of supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine were making progress.

The UK said that it did not have the planes Ukraine needed, but stressed it would support Ukraine by training its pilots and by helping third countries prepared to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: