Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet

Wopke Hoekstra, the Netherlands’ Foreign Minister, said on Wednesday that international talks concerning the possible supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine have so far seen no progress.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: "We haven't reached a solution yet," Hoekstra said when asked about the previously announced talks between the Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, Belgium and other partners to possibly supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"When we are ready to cross that bridge and are ready to communicate this, we will," he added.

Advertisement:

Background: Following a meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to "work to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air forces and means, supporting everything from training to the purchase of F-16 fighter jets".

During Zelenskyy’s visit to the Netherlands earlier this May, Rutte said that the talks concerning the possibility of supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine were making progress.

The UK said that it did not have the planes Ukraine needed, but stressed it would support Ukraine by training its pilots and by helping third countries prepared to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!