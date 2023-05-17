All Sections
Rostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 May 2023, 16:56
Rostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
PHOTO BY AZEMDEGA / GETTY IMAGES

The Russian Southern District Military Court of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has announced an illegal sentence for three Crimean Tatars – Oleksandr Sizikov, Alim Sufianov and Seiran Khairedynov. They have been sentenced to 12-17 years in prison.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament – ed.) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Details: Lubinets has said that Oleksandr Sizikov, who is visually impaired, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. The court has also sentenced Alim Sufianov and Seiran Khairedynov to 12 years at a high-security penal colony.

All three were found guilty of involvement in the Hizb ut-Tahrir religious organisation, which is considered a terrorist organisation in Russia, but operates without restrictions at the level of national legislation in many countries, including Ukraine.

Lubinets has drawn attention to the fact that the "verdicts" were announced on the eve of 18 May, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide, which makes them particularly cynical.

The Ombudsman has called on the international community to respond to "another shameful trial" and increase pressure on Russia.

