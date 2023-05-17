Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office

A child has been killed in the Russian shelling of the village of Zelenivka, Kherson Oblast; two more people were injured.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed a child in Kherson Oblast. This happened as a result of shelling in Zelenivka.

Her father brought her to the hospital in his arms."

Details: According to the Head of the President’s Office, two more people were also injured. They were all near a store at the time.

There is no other information except for Yermak's repost in the Telegram channel of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration. There is currently no information on social media accounts of Alexander Prokudin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration, either.

