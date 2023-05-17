All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 17:41

On Tuesday, the US side sent specialists to inspect the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which could have been damaged after Russia's missile attack.

Source: CNN, referring to three US officials, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to CNN sources, the damage to the Patriot air defence system after the Russian missile attack near Kyiv is "minimal" or even "insignificant". The system itself continues to function, with its radar, one of its most important elements, remaining intact.

Advertisement:

It has not yet been established whether the Patriot had been damaged by the fragments of the downed Russian missile or by a direct hit. Officially, Kyiv claimed to have shot down all the missiles that Russia launched during the latest attack.

Earlier, CNN and Reuters cited sources as saying that the Patriot system had been damaged in a Russian attack on the night of 15-16 May. Ukraine and the United States began discussing how best to repair the system.

According to CNN sources, the damage could probably be repaired locally without the need to take the system to the United States.

The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced air defence systems in the US, including against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It usually includes launchers, radars and other additional equipment.

Background: The Russian Federation has already attacked the US air defence system with hypersonic missiles, in particular on 4 May, but unsuccessfully. Instead, the Ukrainian military, as confirmed by the Pentagon, intercepted the missile using the Patriot system

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: