Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 17:41

On Tuesday, the US side sent specialists to inspect the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which could have been damaged after Russia's missile attack.

Source: CNN, referring to three US officials, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to CNN sources, the damage to the Patriot air defence system after the Russian missile attack near Kyiv is "minimal" or even "insignificant". The system itself continues to function, with its radar, one of its most important elements, remaining intact.

It has not yet been established whether the Patriot had been damaged by the fragments of the downed Russian missile or by a direct hit. Officially, Kyiv claimed to have shot down all the missiles that Russia launched during the latest attack.

Earlier, CNN and Reuters cited sources as saying that the Patriot system had been damaged in a Russian attack on the night of 15-16 May. Ukraine and the United States began discussing how best to repair the system.

According to CNN sources, the damage could probably be repaired locally without the need to take the system to the United States.

The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced air defence systems in the US, including against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It usually includes launchers, radars and other additional equipment.

Background: The Russian Federation has already attacked the US air defence system with hypersonic missiles, in particular on 4 May, but unsuccessfully. Instead, the Ukrainian military, as confirmed by the Pentagon, intercepted the missile using the Patriot system

