Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 May 2023, 18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
Tamila Tasheva, photo from her social media

The Russian administration of Crimea has admitted that there will be no holiday season on the peninsula.

Source: Tamila Tasheva, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, reports Krym.Realii 

Quote: "There will be no holiday season; the occupation administration has acknowledged this. They, in particular, said they would give subsidies to tour operators to allegedly keep them afloat. There are no tourists; on the contrary, people leave [Crimea - ed.]. "

Details: According to Tasheva, the head of the Russian Ministry of Transport in Crimea recently stated that new checkpoints were installed on the bridge across the Kerch Strait. This means that the invaders began to control passenger traffic of people leaving the peninsula, which is quite large.

Quote: "People say that air defence cannot protect them and that there were many strikes at military facilities. However, they leave not only because of ‘cotton’ [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme - ed.] but also because they do not want to serve in the Russian army."

More details: Earlier, Boris Zelinsky, Head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry in Crimea, announced a "catastrophic situation" with the sale of tours to the peninsula. According to him, representatives of the local tourist industry are preparing an appeal to the Prime Minister of Russia with a request to support them.

In July 2022, Russian-appointed Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that the number of tourists on the peninsula in June fell by 40% compared to 2021. According to him, the holiday season in the Crimea did not fully take place.

