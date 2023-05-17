All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine identified commander of Russian artillery regiment who ordered to shell peaceful Kherson

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 May 2023, 18:05
Ukraine identified commander of Russian artillery regiment who ordered to shell peaceful Kherson
DMITRY ZHARKIKH. PHOTO BY IZ.RU

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified another invader involved in the massive shelling of Kherson and the killing of civilians. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast; State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The criminal appeared to be Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Zharkikh, the commander of the 8th Separate Artillery Regiment of the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

On 24 December 2022, the occupier ordered a fire attack on the central part of Kherson from BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems based on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

Advertisement:

The Russians then hit residential buildings, shops, a hospital and a humanitarian aid distribution point in the central part of Kherson.

As a result of the shelling, 11 civilians were killed and 64 others were injured. Most of the victims were women and the elderly.

Shortly afterward, Zharkikh was invited to the Kremlin, where he was honoured for terrorising the civilian population of Ukraine, as noted by the Security Service of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the investigation, the war criminal took an active part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014. Later, his regiment began to be deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Ukrainian peninsula.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the units subordinate to Zharkikh were deployed to the southern front.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators have served Zharkikh with a notice of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

Evidence is currently being collected on the involvement of the Russian commander and his subordinates in other shelling of Kherson and the oblast, which took the lives of civilians and caused other grave consequences, as stated by the prosecutor's office.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: