All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine identified commander of Russian artillery regiment who ordered to shell peaceful Kherson

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 May 2023, 18:05
Ukraine identified commander of Russian artillery regiment who ordered to shell peaceful Kherson
DMITRY ZHARKIKH. PHOTO BY IZ.RU

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified another invader involved in the massive shelling of Kherson and the killing of civilians. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast; State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The criminal appeared to be Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Zharkikh, the commander of the 8th Separate Artillery Regiment of the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Advertisement:

On 24 December 2022, the occupier ordered a fire attack on the central part of Kherson from BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems based on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

The Russians then hit residential buildings, shops, a hospital and a humanitarian aid distribution point in the central part of Kherson.

As a result of the shelling, 11 civilians were killed and 64 others were injured. Most of the victims were women and the elderly.

Shortly afterward, Zharkikh was invited to the Kremlin, where he was honoured for terrorising the civilian population of Ukraine, as noted by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the war criminal took an active part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014. Later, his regiment began to be deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Ukrainian peninsula.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the units subordinate to Zharkikh were deployed to the southern front.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators have served Zharkikh with a notice of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

Evidence is currently being collected on the involvement of the Russian commander and his subordinates in other shelling of Kherson and the oblast, which took the lives of civilians and caused other grave consequences, as stated by the prosecutor's office.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: