Ukrainian child whose parents were captured defending Mariupol returns home

Six-year-old Anna-Maria, whose parents were captured as they defended the city of Mariupol, has been brought home to Ukraine from Russia.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Facebook

Quote: "A six-year-old girl has been returned to her parents, who spent a long time in Russian captivity. The girl's mum and dad are soldiers who were captured in their hometown of Mariupol as they defended it from the Russian military who came to destroy and kill.

After being released from captivity, the girl's mother asked the Office of the Commissioner to help bring her daughter home."

Details: Lubinets added that they have managed to bring the little Ukrainian home, and now the whole family is in Ukraine and happy that they were able to be reunited.

Lubinets urged anyone who has lost a child to contact the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights on its hotline: 0-800-50-17-20.

