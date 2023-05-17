All Sections
Russia stated that its Kinzhal destroyed 5 Patriot missile system launchers with one attack

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 May 2023, 21:26
Russia stated that its Kinzhal destroyed 5 Patriot missile system launchers with one attack
Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, Getty Images

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that five launchers of the American Patriot air defence system were "completely destroyed" by a hypersonic Kinzhal strike on 16 May in Kyiv.

Source: Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote: "According to reliably confirmed data, on 16 May, as a result of the strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system on Kyiv, a multifunctional radar station was hit and completely destroyed, as well as five launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured in the United States."

Background:

  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia had previously stated that on 16 May, the Patriot was allegedly hit by a "high-precision strike" of the Kinzhal in Kyiv.
  • The Air Force of Ukraine said that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system cannot be destroyed with a single strike, even if it is a Kinzhal missile.
  • The Armed Forces added that, on the contrary, it was the Patriots that shot down six Kinzhal missiles near Kyiv on 16 May.
  • At the same time, the American TV channel CNN learned that the Patriot air defence system near Kyiv did suffer damage, but it was "minimal".
  • The US stressed that the air defence system is "in operating condition".

