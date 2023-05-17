Russia stated that its Kinzhal destroyed 5 Patriot missile system launchers with one attack
Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 21:26
The Russian Defence Ministry claims that five launchers of the American Patriot air defence system were "completely destroyed" by a hypersonic Kinzhal strike on 16 May in Kyiv.
Source: Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Telegram
Quote: "According to reliably confirmed data, on 16 May, as a result of the strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system on Kyiv, a multifunctional radar station was hit and completely destroyed, as well as five launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured in the United States."
Background:
- The Ministry of Defence of Russia had previously stated that on 16 May, the Patriot was allegedly hit by a "high-precision strike" of the Kinzhal in Kyiv.
- The Air Force of Ukraine said that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system cannot be destroyed with a single strike, even if it is a Kinzhal missile.
- The Armed Forces added that, on the contrary, it was the Patriots that shot down six Kinzhal missiles near Kyiv on 16 May.
- At the same time, the American TV channel CNN learned that the Patriot air defence system near Kyiv did suffer damage, but it was "minimal".
- The US stressed that the air defence system is "in operating condition".
