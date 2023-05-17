All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia stated that its Kinzhal destroyed 5 Patriot missile system launchers with one attack

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 May 2023, 21:26
Russia stated that its Kinzhal destroyed 5 Patriot missile system launchers with one attack
Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, Getty Images

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that five launchers of the American Patriot air defence system were "completely destroyed" by a hypersonic Kinzhal strike on 16 May in Kyiv.

Source: Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote: "According to reliably confirmed data, on 16 May, as a result of the strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system on Kyiv, a multifunctional radar station was hit and completely destroyed, as well as five launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured in the United States."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia had previously stated that on 16 May, the Patriot was allegedly hit by a "high-precision strike" of the Kinzhal in Kyiv.
  • The Air Force of Ukraine said that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system cannot be destroyed with a single strike, even if it is a Kinzhal missile.
  • The Armed Forces added that, on the contrary, it was the Patriots that shot down six Kinzhal missiles near Kyiv on 16 May.
  • At the same time, the American TV channel CNN learned that the Patriot air defence system near Kyiv did suffer damage, but it was "minimal".
  • The US stressed that the air defence system is "in operating condition".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: