All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US confirms Patriot air defence system in Ukraine is "in operating condition" – AFP

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 21:46

Although the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system was damaged during the missile attack on Ukraine, it remains in working order.

Source: a US defence official told the AFP agency on Wednesday, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "The Patriot system remains in working order," the official said, adding that damage caused by an unidentified projectile that fell near it is still being assessed.

Details: Yuriy Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, said in a comment to AFP that the air defence system is "in service". "It’s fine," he added.

Advertisement:

Against this background, on Wednesday evening, the Russian Defence Ministry decided to report that they "completely destroyed" five launchers of the American Patriot air defence system.

Previously, the media reported about damage to the Patriot air defence system during the Russian attack on Tuesday night. Ukraine and the United States began discussing how best to fix the system.

According to CNN sources, the damage can probably be repaired on-site without having to move the unit to the United States.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Patriot is considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems, including against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It usually includes launchers along with radars and other auxiliary equipment.

Background: The Russian Federation has already attacked the US air defence system with hypersonic missiles, in particular on 4 May, but unsuccessfully. Instead, the Ukrainian military, as confirmed by the Pentagon, intercepted the missile using the Patriot system

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy from Japan: "Peace will become closer today"

"Fighting for every metre of the fortress": Ukrainian Special Operations Forces post video of them fighting in Bakhmut

Russia sends elite units to border with Ukraine: ISW names reasons

Biden to announce another US$375 million in military aid to Ukraine in Hiroshima

Russians had no plan other than landing in Hostomel – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

Fighter jet coalition: Denmark will train Ukrainian pilots and has not ruled out sending F-16s

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:55
Zelenskyy from Japan: "Peace will become closer today"
09:34
Russia deploying new forces to Bakhmut to claim at least some gains – UK Intelligence
09:17
White House says precondition for Ukraine to receive F-16
09:05
"Fighting for every metre of the fortress": Ukrainian Special Operations Forces post video of them fighting in Bakhmut
08:47
US confirms participation in "fighter jets coalition": states to discuss when to give F-16 to Ukraine
08:33
Russians lost almost 700 soldiers and 19 artillery systems
08:19
Kyiv Oblast attacked by 18 Shahed drones at night
07:55
Russians attacked Kherson Oblast 53 times in one day
07:03
Forced passportization in Kherson Oblast: occupiers scare with mobilisation
06:39
Over 80 combat encounters with Russians occur in a day – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: