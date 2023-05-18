All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, aftermath is being established

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 06:18
All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, aftermath is being established

Kyiv authorities have reported that all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace have been detected and destroyed, with debris falling in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration press service

Quote from Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "Preliminary reports indicate that all enemy targets in the Kyiv airspace have been detected and destroyed! The Air Force will report confirmed information on the number and type of missiles and UAVs soon."

Details: Popko said that the Russians attacked the Ukrainian capital from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers deployed from the Caspian Sea, probably using Kh-101 or Kh-555 cruise missiles. After the missiles had been launched, the Russians deployed their reconnaissance UAVs over the capital.

Advertisement:

Preliminary reports indicate that debris was recorded falling in Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. The most damage was recorded in Darnytskyi district with fire breaking out on the grounds of a garage cooperative. The fire has since been extinguished.

In other districts, there may have been debris falling on parked cars, in the yards of the buildings or parks. No information on casualties has been received so far. "The information is being collected and clarified," Popko said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Most of Belgorod Oblast residents flee from villages and district centre, governor says

Ukraine's Special Operation Forces left Russians "blind": Russian "Ironia" destroyed

Freedom of Russia Legion says they are creating a "demilitarised zone" in Russia

Investigators find Russian propagandist’s secret family with US-born children

Kazakhstan has not approved Haidai's appointment as Ukraine's ambassador

Budanov addresses Russian soldiers: It's going to get even worse

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Wagner company tries to buy military equipment through Mali – US State Department
23:03
photo, videoConflagration breaks out in plastic warehouse in Russian Voronezh
22:28
Ukraine's Foreign Minister warns against sprouting peace plans for Ukraine "like mushrooms after rain"
22:02
Latvia's Defence Minister: It is a mistake to think Russia is weakened by war in Ukraine
21:35
Providing F-16 jets to Ukraine is priority for US – Department of State
21:24
12 NATO states discuss strengthening eastern flank and Ukraine's defence capability
21:07
50 bodies of missing persons found in liberated territories over past month
21:05
Residents of St Petersburg warned against launching balloons in the sky following a recent drone ban
20:30
Poland says Russia and Belarus are involved in attacks on border guards
19:45
Most of Belgorod Oblast residents flee from villages and district centre, governor says
All News
Advertisement: