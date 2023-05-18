All Sections
All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, aftermath is being established

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 06:18
All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, aftermath is being established

Kyiv authorities have reported that all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace have been detected and destroyed, with debris falling in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration press service

Quote from Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "Preliminary reports indicate that all enemy targets in the Kyiv airspace have been detected and destroyed! The Air Force will report confirmed information on the number and type of missiles and UAVs soon."

Details: Popko said that the Russians attacked the Ukrainian capital from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers deployed from the Caspian Sea, probably using Kh-101 or Kh-555 cruise missiles. After the missiles had been launched, the Russians deployed their reconnaissance UAVs over the capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that debris was recorded falling in Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. The most damage was recorded in Darnytskyi district with fire breaking out on the grounds of a garage cooperative. The fire has since been extinguished.

In other districts, there may have been debris falling on parked cars, in the yards of the buildings or parks. No information on casualties has been received so far. "The information is being collected and clarified," Popko said.

