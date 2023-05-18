All Sections
Air defence repel several waves of Russian attacks: 29 out of 30 cruise missiles destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 18 May 2023, 09:07
AIR FORCE ILLUSTRATION

Ukrainian air defence has repelled several Russian attacks and destroyed 29 Russian cruise missiles.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force press service on Telegram

Details: From 21:00 on 17 May to 05:30 on 18 May 2023, Kyiv time, the Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks from different directions. In total, the Russians launched 30 sea-, air- and land-based cruise missiles.

A total of 22 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were fired from strategic aircraft, from two Tu-160s and eight Tu-95s. Six Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles from ground-based operational-tactical missile systems.

The air defence system of the Air Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other branches of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 29 cruise missiles.

Two Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and two operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs were also shot down.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, reported that the Air Force downed a total of 33 Russian targets – 29 missiles and 4 drones – on the night of 17–18 May.

Meanwhile, the Pivden (South) Air Command said that 8 missiles were shot down over Odesa Oblast: 6 Kalibr and 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Quote: "We remind you once again that even with the successful operation of air defence, fragments from missiles destroyed in the sky will fall down and pose a serious threat to people's lives. During an air-raid warning, follow the safety rules. Take care of yourself and your family.

Beat the enemy together! Together to victory!"

Previously: A large-scale air-raid warning was issued on the night of 17 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

