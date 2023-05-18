All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence repel several waves of Russian attacks: 29 out of 30 cruise missiles destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 18 May 2023, 09:07
Air defence repel several waves of Russian attacks: 29 out of 30 cruise missiles destroyed
AIR FORCE ILLUSTRATION

Ukrainian air defence has repelled several Russian attacks and destroyed 29 Russian cruise missiles.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force press service on Telegram

Details: From 21:00 on 17 May to 05:30 on 18 May 2023, Kyiv time, the Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks from different directions. In total, the Russians launched 30 sea-, air- and land-based cruise missiles.

A total of 22 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were fired from strategic aircraft, from two Tu-160s and eight Tu-95s. Six Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles from ground-based operational-tactical missile systems.

Advertisement:

The air defence system of the Air Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other branches of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 29 cruise missiles.

Two Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and two operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs were also shot down.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, reported that the Air Force downed a total of 33 Russian targets – 29 missiles and 4 drones – on the night of 17–18 May.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Meanwhile, the Pivden (South) Air Command said that 8 missiles were shot down over Odesa Oblast: 6 Kalibr and 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Quote: "We remind you once again that even with the successful operation of air defence, fragments from missiles destroyed in the sky will fall down and pose a serious threat to people's lives. During an air-raid warning, follow the safety rules. Take care of yourself and your family.

Beat the enemy together! Together to victory!"

Previously: A large-scale air-raid warning was issued on the night of 17 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: