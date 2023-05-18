All Sections
Large-scale air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 03:16
Large-scale air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine
SCREENSHOT OF THE AIR-RAID ALERT MAP

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv and 16 other Ukrainian oblasts. At 04:06, the air-raid warning spread to the entire territory of Ukraine.

Source: air-raid warning map; Kyiv City Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster; Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv authorities have urged Kyiv residents to take shelter.

An air-raid warning means there is a danger of air strikes, and citizens are advised to take shelter or follow the two walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

Suspilne reported that an explosion was heard in Vinnytsia Oblast at 04:36.

Update at 04:49: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported that defence units are working on air targets in the oblast.

Update at 04:55: Explosions have been reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Update at 05:05: Explosions have been heard in Kyiv. Preliminary reports indicate that air defence is at work.

Update at 05:44: Serhiy Popko, Head of the City Military Administration, reported that after the air defence had been activated, missile fragments fell in Darnytskyi and several other districts of the Ukrainian capital.

