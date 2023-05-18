Large-scale air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv and 16 other Ukrainian oblasts. At 04:06, the air-raid warning spread to the entire territory of Ukraine.

Source: air-raid warning map; Kyiv City Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster; Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv authorities have urged Kyiv residents to take shelter.

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning means there is a danger of air strikes, and citizens are advised to take shelter or follow the two walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

Suspilne reported that an explosion was heard in Vinnytsia Oblast at 04:36.

Update at 04:49: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported that defence units are working on air targets in the oblast.

Update at 04:55: Explosions have been reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Update at 05:05: Explosions have been heard in Kyiv. Preliminary reports indicate that air defence is at work.

Update at 05:44: Serhiy Popko, Head of the City Military Administration, reported that after the air defence had been activated, missile fragments fell in Darnytskyi and several other districts of the Ukrainian capital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!