Pentagon reiterates that it does not object to other countries providing F-16s to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 09:58
stock photo: pixabay.com

The Pentagon has said it will not object to the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by third countries.

Source: Politico, as European Pravda reports.

Asked to comment on the possibility of other countries sending F-16s to Ukraine, the Pentagon official referred to an article published in January 2023, in which another anonymous official has said: "I don't think we're against it".

However, according to the anonymous official, no such decision has yet been made.

Meanwhile, as the publication notes, pressure on the White House over the possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine has increased after the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at purchasing F-16s for Ukraine.

Background: The United States has repeatedly stated that it has no plans to send F-16s to Ukraine.

According to The New York Times, the United States does not allow training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in Europe, despite the readiness of several countries to conduct such training.

