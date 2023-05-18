All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's intelligence reacts to railway explosion in Crimea: railway lines got tired

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 11:16
Ukraine's intelligence reacts to railway explosion in Crimea: railway lines got tired
Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, screenshot

Andrii Yusov, representative of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has commented on the explosion on the railway in Simferopol district of Crimea.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Weapons, ammunition, armoured vehicles and other means, which are used for the war of aggression against Ukraine, are transported on those railway lines among other things. To kill Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian defenders.

Advertisement:

It is quite natural that these railway lines did not hold up, got tired, and now don’t function for some time."

Details: According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the infrastructure of Crimea will work normally and safely when the peninsula returns to Ukraine, and "there will be no rest" while Russian terrorists are there.

Yusov added that in Crimea, the occupiers are most hindered by the local population, who, after the full-scale invasion, hope that Ukraine will bring Crimea back, and Russia will lose.

Currently, the Russians are intensifying filtering measures in Crimea. According to the intelligence representative, the occupiers do not trust the local population.

The Russians are also preparing for the liberation of Crimea by Ukrainian defenders.

Yusov added that the Russian-backed "heads" and the occupying leadership of the peninsula are starting to sell their real estate and take families out of Crimea, despite propagandists' claims that everything is "going according to plan".

According to him, the Russians are using Crimea as a logistics hub and transport hub to transfer manpower and equipment to the occupied territories of the Ukrainian south. The contingent of Russians in Crimea remains unchanged.

Background:

An explosion rang out on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea on the morning of 18 May, resulting in five wagons containing grain being derailed, and the movement of trains suspended.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: