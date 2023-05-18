All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko on Ukrainian counter-offensive: says it's disinformation, but asks for talks

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 12:01
Lukashenko on Ukrainian counter-offensive: says it's disinformation, but asks for talks
PHOTO BY BELTA

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus and an ally of the Russian dictator, has said that all the statements about the Ukrainian counter-offensive are "disinformation". Lukashenko has traditionally stated that Ukraine and Russia should sit down at the negotiating table without any preliminary demands from Kyiv.

Source: Belarusian state-controlled news agency BelTa

Quote: "There is much talk now: 'Counter-offensive, counter-offensive!' Disinformation is perilous in any battle. Remember the Battle of Kursk [1943], [or the battle of] Stalingrad [August 1942 to February 1943], when we successfully misinformed the enemy and won the battle...

Advertisement:

But I must say that the biggest misinformation is this ‘counter-offensive’. From my point of view, there is no ‘counter-offensive’, and there cannot be. It's just madness. To fight one to five on the frontline in terms of assets and personnel is just madness! No, they need to stir up Ukrainians, they need to wind them up to carry on and drown us in this confrontation. This is what is happening at the front today. We can see it. It's right over our border."

Details: Lukashenko, who visited Moscow to attend Putin's Victory Day parade on 9 May, has traditionally said that it is necessary to "come back to the negotiating table".

He believes some new document might be drafted, different from the one that Ukraine and Russia developed in February 2022, immediately after the full-scale invasion.

Lukashenko also claimed that the Ukrainian president was putting forward preconditions for the talks to prevent them: "What preconditions can there be? We must sit at the negotiating table and work out all sorts of conditions there."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: