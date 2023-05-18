All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Law enforcement officers identify 2 Russians killing civilians in Bucha

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 14:22
Law enforcement officers identify 2 Russians killing civilians in Bucha
Russian occupiers. Photo from Ministry of Internal Affairs's TWITTER

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified two more Russian criminals who participated in the killing of residents of Bucha during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs on Twitter

Quote from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "Two Russian soldiers who have executed civilians in Bucha were identified. They are the commander of the parachute company and the commander of the branch of the 137th parachute regiment, 106th Airborne Division."

Details: It is reported that the occupiers are charged with "violations of the laws and customs of war", which provides for up to 12 years in prison.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: