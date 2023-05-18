Law enforcement officers identify 2 Russians killing civilians in Bucha

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified two more Russian criminals who participated in the killing of residents of Bucha during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs on Twitter

Quote from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "Two Russian soldiers who have executed civilians in Bucha were identified. They are the commander of the parachute company and the commander of the branch of the 137th parachute regiment, 106th Airborne Division."

Details: It is reported that the occupiers are charged with "violations of the laws and customs of war", which provides for up to 12 years in prison.

