All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, targeting residential building and killing civilian

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 15:08
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, targeting residential building and killing civilian

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers are launching attacks on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, one person died as a result of the missile strike. 

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "According to the Oblast Centre of Emergency Medical Aid, one person was killed as a result of a missile attack by the occupiers on the village of Tsyrkuny. Two more civilians have been injured. Doctors provide them with all the necessary assistance".

Advertisement:

Details: In the afternoon of 18 May, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast. The head of the Oblast Military Administration reported about a hit in the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district.

Syniehubov reported that a private home had been hit.

He called upon residents to remain in shelters.

An air-raid siren was announced in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Serhii Melnyk, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison, reported that the Russians launched an attack on Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the preliminary reports, they used an S-300 anti-aircraft system.

 

Background:

The Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast, and the occupiers have also tried to advance towards Masiutivka but were repelled. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: