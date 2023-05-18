Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, targeting residential building and killing civilian

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers are launching attacks on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, one person died as a result of the missile strike.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "According to the Oblast Centre of Emergency Medical Aid, one person was killed as a result of a missile attack by the occupiers on the village of Tsyrkuny. Two more civilians have been injured. Doctors provide them with all the necessary assistance".

Details: In the afternoon of 18 May, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast. The head of the Oblast Military Administration reported about a hit in the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district.

Syniehubov reported that a private home had been hit.

He called upon residents to remain in shelters.

An air-raid siren was announced in Kharkiv Oblast.

Serhii Melnyk, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison, reported that the Russians launched an attack on Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the preliminary reports, they used an S-300 anti-aircraft system.

Background:

The Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast, and the occupiers have also tried to advance towards Masiutivka but were repelled.

