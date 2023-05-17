All Sections
Russians intensify terrorist attacks on population of Kharkiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 08:52

Russian troops are intensifying their attacks on the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast, and the occupiers have also tried to advance towards Masiutivka but were repulsed. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are intensifying terrorist attacks on the civilian population of the region, using all available weapons - tubed and rocket artillery, mortars, aircraft, drones, missile weapons and small arms. 

According to official data, during the last month, the enemy bombarded Kharkiv Oblast more than 140 times, including 24 missile attacks. 

The targets of the Russian army are mainly civilian objects and the civilian population, violating the norms of international humanitarian law." 

Details: Syniehubov reported that the Russian army attacked at least 24 settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts over the past day. 

Budarky, Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka were hit by Russian airstrikes,and  Kozacha Lopan, Nesterne, Starytsa, Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Vovchansk and other settlements came under artillery and mortar fire. 

A 50-year-old male civilian died as a result of an attack in Kupiansk. 

At least three private residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district, as a result of Russian bombardment. 

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers tried again to launch an offensive towards Masiutivka but were repulsed by our defenders and retreated with losses."

