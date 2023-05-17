All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians intensify terrorist attacks on population of Kharkiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 08:52

Russian troops are intensifying their attacks on the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast, and the occupiers have also tried to advance towards Masiutivka but were repulsed. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are intensifying terrorist attacks on the civilian population of the region, using all available weapons - tubed and rocket artillery, mortars, aircraft, drones, missile weapons and small arms. 

Advertisement:

According to official data, during the last month, the enemy bombarded Kharkiv Oblast more than 140 times, including 24 missile attacks. 

The targets of the Russian army are mainly civilian objects and the civilian population, violating the norms of international humanitarian law." 

Details: Syniehubov reported that the Russian army attacked at least 24 settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts over the past day. 

Budarky, Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka were hit by Russian airstrikes,and  Kozacha Lopan, Nesterne, Starytsa, Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Vovchansk and other settlements came under artillery and mortar fire. 

A 50-year-old male civilian died as a result of an attack in Kupiansk. 

At least three private residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district, as a result of Russian bombardment. 

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers tried again to launch an offensive towards Masiutivka but were repulsed by our defenders and retreated with losses."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: