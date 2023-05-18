All Sections
Anti-tank fortifications appear on Belarusian border with Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 May 2023, 15:40
Anti-tank fortifications appear on Belarusian border with Ukraine
Stock photo: Russian media

In Belarus, a line of anti-tank fortifications, the so-called dragon's teeth, appeared near the border with Ukraine. 

Source: Belaruski Hajun Monitoring Project

Details: It is reported that the line of dragon’s teeth is located 10 kilometres from Homieĺ, near the M8 highway towards the border with Ukraine.

 
Anti-tank fortifications on Belarusian border near Homieĺ
Photo from Belaruski Hajun's telegrAM

In addition, construction of what are presumably fortifications is ongoing very close to the border as well.  

On Thursday morning, Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus and an ally of the Russian dictator, said that all the statements about the Ukrainian counter-offensive are "disinformation". Lukashenko has traditionally stated that Ukraine and Russia should sit down at the negotiating table without any preliminary demands from Kyiv.

