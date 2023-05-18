All Sections
Head of Ukrainian parliament announces more NASAMS for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 19:53

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament – ed.], has said that supplies of Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems to Ukraine may soon increase.

Source: Stefanchuk during his visit to Norway on Thursday, reported by European Pravda, referring to the Verkhovna Rada on Telegram

Quote from Stefanchuk: "Today I visited a company that produces, among other things, NASAMS air defence systems. We have them in Ukraine, and we need more. And there will be more! Soon! Very soon! In order to shoot down everything that Russia is firing at peaceful Ukrainian cities in agony even more efficiently, and to defend ourselves against the brutal attacks that Russia continues to carry out against Ukraine."

Details: Stefanchuk has noted that he discussed the issue of increasing the supply of air defence systems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Eric Lee, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Masud Gharahkhani, President of the Storting (Norwegian Parliament).

"Ukraine must win the war unleashed by Russia. And Ukraine will win. Norway stands by our side," Stefanchuk said.

Background: On Thursday, it was also announced that Norway would provide additional military assistance to Ukraine and that the Norwegian side would expand its participation in the military training programme for Ukrainians in the UK.

"Norway [is providing] three Arthur artillery location radars and up to eight long-range rocket artillery [systems], MLRS type. These donations are made in close collaboration with the United Kingdom," the Norwegian Defence Minister said.

