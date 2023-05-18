All Sections
Zelenskyy held war cabinet: Offensive brigades are doing great

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 21:26
Zelenskyy held war cabinet: Offensive brigades are doing great

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the war cabinet and a meeting with the front commanders, where they outlined Ukraine's priorities for the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "I have just held a meeting of the war cabinet. This is our special format of working in a narrow circle with those responsible for the defence of the state. 

There were commanders of key fronts. Also, the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, and the intelligence and security service. It was very meaningful work. Firstly, the defence brigades did a great job; they fulfilled the main strategic tasks, but it's not the time to give details. Second, the offensive brigades are doing well; we are preparing, but no details. Third: about the protection of civilians, the Air Force – well done; here with details."

Details: Zelenskyy has added that Ukraine's priorities "for this week, next week and in the near future" are additional air defence systems, additional missiles, training and aircraft, and long-range weapons.

