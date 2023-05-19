Air defence destroys all air targets that attacked Kyiv overnight

Air defence forces destroyed all Russian targets moving towards Kyiv that night. The Russians used drones for these attacks.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "All detected air targets moving towards Kyiv have been destroyed by the assets and personnel of our air defence. Strikes on Kyiv have been prevented".

Details: The Head of Kyiv City Military Administration stated that on the night of 18-19 May, the Russians carried out their 10th air raid on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

"The latest air raid warning in the capital is caused by the aggressor’s use of UAVs. According to preliminary reports, the Ruscists launched Shahed barrage munitions at the capital again. The attack was carried out in several waves, with short intervals between the attacks," he said.

An explosion rang out in the city of Lviv today.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

