All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroys all air targets that attacked Kyiv overnight

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 04:45
Air defence destroys all air targets that attacked Kyiv overnight
Stock photo: NOVYNARNIA.COM

Air defence forces destroyed all Russian targets moving towards Kyiv that night. The Russians used drones for these attacks.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "All detected air targets moving towards Kyiv have been destroyed by the assets and personnel of our air defence. Strikes on Kyiv have been prevented".

Advertisement:

Details: The Head of Kyiv City Military Administration stated that on the night of 18-19 May, the Russians carried out their 10th air raid on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

"The latest air raid warning in the capital is caused by the aggressor’s use of UAVs. According to preliminary reports, the Ruscists launched Shahed barrage munitions at the capital again. The attack was carried out in several waves, with short intervals between the attacks," he said.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: