Russians attack Lviv Oblast with Shahed drones, air defence activated

Marian Oshchanovskyi, Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 07:59
Russians attack Lviv Oblast with Shahed drones, air defence activated
LVIV. PHOTO BY UNSPLASH

An explosion rang out in the city of Lviv while an air-raid warning was in force. Later the authorities reported that air defence had been deployed in the oblast.

Source: Radio Svoboda on Telegram; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Radio Svoboda reported the explosion in the city at 03:50.

The head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration reported this morning that the Russians attacked the oblast using UAVs. 

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Lviv Oblast was attacked with Shahed [drones] between 04:00 and 05:00. Assets and personnel from our air defence were deployed. No people have been affected."

Explosions also rang out in Kryvyi Rih last night.

