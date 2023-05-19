Russians attack Lviv Oblast with Shahed drones, air defence activated

An explosion rang out in the city of Lviv while an air-raid warning was in force. Later the authorities reported that air defence had been deployed in the oblast.

Source: Radio Svoboda on Telegram; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Radio Svoboda reported the explosion in the city at 03:50.

Advertisement:

The head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration reported this morning that the Russians attacked the oblast using UAVs.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Lviv Oblast was attacked with Shahed [drones] between 04:00 and 05:00. Assets and personnel from our air defence were deployed. No people have been affected."

Explosions also rang out in Kryvyi Rih last night.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!