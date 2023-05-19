All Sections
Attack on Kryvyi Rih: business and administrative building damaged, 2 people wounded

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 07:59
Attack on Kryvyi Rih: business and administrative building damaged, 2 people wounded
DAMAGE IN Kryvyi Rih photo from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration's Telegram

The rooms of a private industrial enterprise and an administrative building were damaged, and two people were wounded in the strike by Russians in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit a private industrial enterprise [in Kryvyi Rih – ed.]. A 64-year-old woman was wounded. She was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. There is significant destruction of workshops, destroyed equipment. Several buildings immediately caught fire. Rescuers are still putting out the fire in one of them.

A fire also broke out in the four-storey administrative building due to an enemy attack. It has already been extinguished. A 45-year-old man suffered minor injuries. He will receive treatment at home."

Background:

  • An explosion rang out in the city of Lviv on the night of 18-19 May. 
  • Explosions were also heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih. 
  • Air defence forces destroyed all Russian targets moving towards Kyiv that night. The Russians used drones for these attacks.

