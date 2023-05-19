All Sections
Russians kill three and injure 16 civilians in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 08:55
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN Kharkiv Oblast, photo from Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram

At least three people have been killed and 16 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 18 May, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Kostiantynivka and Velyka Novosilka. Nine more people were injured in the oblast."

Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that one person had been killed.

He said that the occupiers had attacked at least 17 settlements in Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of the oblast over the past day.                                                                                 

 
Aftermath of russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast
photo from Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram

A 52-year-old civilian man was killed, and two more men, aged 41 and 57, were injured as a result of the attack on the settlements of Tsyrkuny.

Russians attacked Kherson oblast 57 times, firing 287 projectiles from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket system, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, and the occupiers fired on the city of Kherson twice, firing 11 projectiles.

Two people were injured because of Russian aggression in this area during the day.

The Russians performed 80 attacks on 17 front-line settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepove were shelled by artillery 70 times, Orikhove, Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky were attacked four times from a multiple-launch rocket system, and there was an airstrike on Novodanylivka.

 
Aftermath of russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
photo from Yurii Malashko's Telegram

A 57-year-old man was injured in Huliaipole as a result of the Russian attacks. After he was provided with first aid, it appeared that hospitalisation was not required.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in the overnight attacks: a 64-year-old woman (she was hospitalised in a serious condition) and a 45-year-old man (he suffered minor injuries and will be treated at home).

 
Aftermath of russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
photo from Serhii Lysak's Telegram

