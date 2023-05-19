All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian bomber shot down by Patriot system

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 09:08
Russian bomber shot down by Patriot system
PATRIOT. Photo from Facebook

The Ukrainian military has used the Patriot air defence system to shoot down a Russian bomber.

Source: Revealed in a comment to CNN by unnamed representatives of the Pentagon and the US Congress, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As noted, the Russian plane targeted by Patriot was going to launch missiles at Ukrainian targets.

Advertisement:

Other air defence systems that are in service with Ukraine do not have sufficient range for this kind of task.

US officials said the Ukrainians personally decide how to use Patriot to defend themselves.

Patriot is considered one of the most sophisticated US air defence systems used against air targets, including aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It usually includes launchers along with radars and other aids.

Earlier, the media reported that a Patriot air defence system had been damaged during a Russian attack on Tuesday night. Ukraine and the United States have begun to discuss how best to fix the system.

The Pentagon said that one of the Patriot systems in Ukraine had indeed been damaged, and it had already been repaired.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: