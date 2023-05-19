Ukrainian defenders kill over 600 Russian soldiers and destroy air defence system in one day
Friday, 19 May 2023, 09:11
Ukrainian fighters killed 660 Russian invaders, destroyed an air defence system, 4 tanks and 12 artillery systems of Russians in a day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 19 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 201,760 (+660) military personnel
- 3,777 (+4) tanks
- 7,377 (+4) armoured fighting vehicles
- 3,210 (+12) artillery systems
- 564 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 319 (+1) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,769 (+10) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 1,011 (+21) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,083 (+10) vehicles and tankers
- 419 (+1) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!