Ukrainian defenders kill over 600 Russian soldiers and destroy air defence system in one day

Stock photo from General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian fighters killed 660 Russian invaders, destroyed an air defence system, 4 tanks and 12 artillery systems of Russians in a day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 19 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 201,760 (+660) military personnel

3,777 (+4) tanks

7,377 (+4) armoured fighting vehicles

3,210 (+12) artillery systems

564 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

319 (+1) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,769 (+10) operational-tactical level UAVs

1,011 (+21) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

6,083 (+10) vehicles and tankers

419 (+1) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!