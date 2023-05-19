All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone breaks overhead lines in Crimea

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 09:37
Drone breaks overhead lines in Crimea
THE UAV CRASH SITE, ACCORDING TO RUSSIAN MEDIA. SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

An unknown drone has fallen on railway tracks in Crimea, breaking the overhead lines.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza; Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, on Telegram

Details: According to Baza, the drone fell near the Solone Ozero station in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on the night of 18-19 May.

It was noted that the railway itself was not damaged but the movement of trains is still suspended.

Advertisement:

Baza reported that there was "a lot of debris" at the scene and bomb disposal experts were working there.

Collaborator Aksyonov reported that four UAVs were allegedly shot down in Crimea's north on the night of 18-19 May.

According to him, there were supposedly no casualties or destruction.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • An explosion rang out on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea on the morning of 18 May, resulting in five wagons loaded with grain being derailed, and the movement of trains suspended.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: