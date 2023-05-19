Drone breaks overhead lines in Crimea

THE UAV CRASH SITE, ACCORDING TO RUSSIAN MEDIA. SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

An unknown drone has fallen on railway tracks in Crimea, breaking the overhead lines.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza; Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, on Telegram

Details: According to Baza, the drone fell near the Solone Ozero station in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on the night of 18-19 May.

Advertisement:

It was noted that the railway itself was not damaged but the movement of trains is still suspended.

Baza reported that there was "a lot of debris" at the scene and bomb disposal experts were working there.

Collaborator Aksyonov reported that four UAVs were allegedly shot down in Crimea's north on the night of 18-19 May.

According to him, there were supposedly no casualties or destruction.

Background:

An explosion rang out on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea on the morning of 18 May, resulting in five wagons loaded with grain being derailed, and the movement of trains suspended.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!