All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone breaks overhead lines in Crimea

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 09:37
Drone breaks overhead lines in Crimea
THE UAV CRASH SITE, ACCORDING TO RUSSIAN MEDIA. SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

An unknown drone has fallen on railway tracks in Crimea, breaking the overhead lines.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza; Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, on Telegram

Details: According to Baza, the drone fell near the Solone Ozero station in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on the night of 18-19 May.

Advertisement:

It was noted that the railway itself was not damaged but the movement of trains is still suspended.

Baza reported that there was "a lot of debris" at the scene and bomb disposal experts were working there.

Collaborator Aksyonov reported that four UAVs were allegedly shot down in Crimea's north on the night of 18-19 May.

According to him, there were supposedly no casualties or destruction.

Background:

  • An explosion rang out on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea on the morning of 18 May, resulting in five wagons loaded with grain being derailed, and the movement of trains suspended.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: