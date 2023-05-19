All Sections
Explosion on Crimean railway will disrupt weapons supply to Russia's Black Sea Fleet – UK Intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 09:47
The explosion on a railway in Russian-occupied Crimea which occurred on 18 May may disrupt the supply of weapons, particularly Kalibr missiles, to the Black Sea Fleet.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter

The MoD recalled that a train was derailed near Simferopol on 18 May 2023, blocking the only railway line into the port of Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based.

Russia will try to repair this line quickly, but the incident will disrupt the supply of goods and possibly weapons, including Kalibr cruise missiles, to the Russian navy, UK Defence Intelligence said. 

"Any sabotage in this sensitive area will further increase the Kremlin’s concerns about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in Crimea. The peninsula retains a vital psychological and logistical role in enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine," the review states.

Background: The day before, UK Defence Intelligence confirmed that the Kremlin is forbidding officials from resigning while the war against Ukraine continues.

