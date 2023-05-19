Ukrainian forces destroy six Russian self-propelled guns on Dnipro's left bank

On 18 May, Ukraine's defence forces destroyed a Russian drone, a Murom long-range visual surveillance system and 6 Gvozdika self-propelled guns on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination press centre of Ukraine's Defence Forces in the south, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Humeniuk, the operational situation in Kherson Oblast remains quite tense. Russia is intensively conducting aerial reconnaissance, trying to collect as much information as possible about where the counteroffensive is.

At the same time, the defence forces continue their counter-battery struggle and destroy what Russia is trying to collect this information with.

Quote: "Over the past day, an Orlan-10 drone was destroyed...the Murom visual observation complex... in addition, our rocket and artillery units, quite symbolically, destroyed six Gvozdikas on the Left Bank yesterday, but these are not flowers, but self-propelled artillery systems that Russia used to attack Kherson Oblast ('gvozdika' is Russian for 'carnation' – ed)."

