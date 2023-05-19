Man injured in Kharkiv Oblast while trying to dispose of explosive

A man has been injured by an explosive device while trying to dispose of it himself; the incident took place in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the village of Snizhkivka, Izium district, a 69-year-old man has been injured by an unknown explosive device in his own yard. The device exploded when the man picked up the thing and tried to dispose of it himself. The victim has been taken to hospital."

Details: Syniehubov has stressed that if you find any suspicious thing, you should not pick it up, move it or touch it. Instead, you should report the discovery to the State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts or the police.

