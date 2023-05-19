Russia able to produce 67 missiles monthly – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

A RUSSIAN MISSILE SHOT DOWN IN KYIV OBLAST. PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF ANDRII NIEBYTOV, CHIEF OF THE NATIONAL POLICE IN KYIV OBLAST

Russia has depleted a major stockpile of missile weapons but has managed to establish production, as evidenced by the wreckage of the shot-down missiles, said Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

Source: Skibitskyi in a comment to Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine

Quote from Skibitskyi: "They [Russians] bring Kalibrs to occupied Crimea at least twice a month. Russia is currently able to produce monthly about 25 Kalibrs [cruise missiles], 35 pieces of Kh-101s [cruise missiles], two pieces of Kinzhals [hypersonic ballistic missiles], and five pieces of 9M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M [short-range ballistic missile system]. Therefore, they manage to import components for producing missile weapons despite international sanctions."

Details: Skibitskyi stated that the wreckage of the Russian missiles shot down in Ukraine indicates that these weapons have just come off the assembly line, as these munitions were manufactured in the first quarter of 2023.

Ukrainian intelligence believes that Russia will terrorise Ukraine with missiles as long as it has the resources, so Ukraine needs to continue to ramp up its air defences.

