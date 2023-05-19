Occupiers flood fields in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and mine dams

Russian occupiers are mining dams and flooding fields in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, fearing a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Malashko: "Russian soldiers are flooding fields in the Vasylivka district, raising the water level in canals, mining dams, sown fields and the entire contact line in preparation for the Ukrainian army's offensive and their ‘return home’."

Advertisement:

Details: He has also added that the number of Russian attacks has increased; the long-suffering hero towns of Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, etc. are being attacked by aircraft, multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery.

Malashko believes that the Russians are trying to deter the counteroffensive by striking civilian settlements.

He has also reiterated that for about a month now, the Russians have been taking documents from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and personal belongings from people's homes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





