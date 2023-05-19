All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief on Russian attempts to hunt him down: "I like it"

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 23:31
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief on Russian attempts to hunt him down: I like it
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has revealed that he is not bothered by Russian attempts to hunt him down - actually, he likes them. According to him, this is a sign of recognition from the Russians.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, in an interview with Dmitry Komarov in "A year behind the scenes: the intelligence officer"

Quote: "I like it. First of all, it’s recognition. It means I do my job well.

The biggest compliment for any professional in the special services is recognition from the enemy and attempts by the enemy to do everything they can to eliminate you. I reached that point a long time ago, so I like that.

It shows that at least I get paid for a reason."

Details: According to Budanov, of all the myths and stories about him, what is true is that he sees no obstacles in front of him.

