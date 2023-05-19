All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief on Russian attempts to hunt him down: "I like it"

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 23:31
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief on Russian attempts to hunt him down: I like it
screenshot

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has revealed that he is not bothered by Russian attempts to hunt him down - actually, he likes them. According to him, this is a sign of recognition from the Russians.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, in an interview with Dmitry Komarov in "A year behind the scenes: the intelligence officer"

Quote: "I like it. First of all, it’s recognition. It means I do my job well.

The biggest compliment for any professional in the special services is recognition from the enemy and attempts by the enemy to do everything they can to eliminate you. I reached that point a long time ago, so I like that.

Advertisement:

It shows that at least I get paid for a reason."

Details: According to Budanov, of all the myths and stories about him, what is true is that he sees no obstacles in front of him.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: