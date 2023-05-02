All Sections
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: almost 140 strikes recorded in one day

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 01:11
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian occupiers carried out 14 attacks on the border hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast on 1 May; 139 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces fired mortars at the Bilopillia hromada; 40 explosions were recorded. In addition, they fired from tubed artillery (five explosions) and AGS automatic grenade launchers (75 shots).

The Russian forces dropped eight mines on the territory of the Shalyhyne hromada, and shelling from the AGS was recorded (three explosions).

They used mortars to fire at the Yunakivka hromada; four explosions were recorded.

A mortar attack (two explosions) was recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration also reported that on 1 May, a civilian resident of the oblast was wounded due to non-observance of security in places where there are mines.

"A tractor triggered a mine while working in the field around 13:00 in the Seredyna-Buda hromada of the Shostka district.

The tractor driver drove into the field, ignoring the ‘mines’ signs. As a result of the detonation, the man received injuries to his lower and upper limbs. The injured was provided with first aid and taken to the hospital," the administration said.

