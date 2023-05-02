All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Scholz says when Ukraine will start receiving ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 03:59
Scholz says when Ukraine will start receiving ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
GEPARD SELF-PROPELLED ANTI-AIRCRAFT GUN. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine can expect to receive ammunition for German-provided Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) starting in August.

Source: German news agency DW, citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Details: Scholz said munitions production is currently being set up, but it will take some time.

The chancellor also specified that Ukraine could not use weapons supplied by Germany to attack Russian territory.

He added that other Western powers that provide weapons to Ukraine follow the same rules to avoid a war between NATO and Russia.

Background: In February, Rheinmetall, Germany's largest weapons manufacturer, announced that it expects the first batch of ammunition for Gepard SPAAG to be delivered to Ukraine by July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: