Scholz says when Ukraine will start receiving ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns

Ukraine can expect to receive ammunition for German-provided Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) starting in August.

Source: German news agency DW, citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Details: Scholz said munitions production is currently being set up, but it will take some time.

The chancellor also specified that Ukraine could not use weapons supplied by Germany to attack Russian territory.

He added that other Western powers that provide weapons to Ukraine follow the same rules to avoid a war between NATO and Russia.

Background: In February, Rheinmetall, Germany's largest weapons manufacturer, announced that it expects the first batch of ammunition for Gepard SPAAG to be delivered to Ukraine by July.

