All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There will be F-16s, it's only a matter of time – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 12:02

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, is convinced that sooner or later, the Western allies will decide to provide Ukraine with Western F-16 fighters, as was previously the case with all other weapons.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with 1+1 TV channel, European Pravda reports 

Details: Dmytro Kuleba noted that the decision on Western aircraft is only a matter of time and expressed regret that Ukraine will pay an additional price for the hesitation of its allies with people's lives. 

Advertisement:

"We will have F-16s; it's only a matter of time. I think it will depend on the US decision and the results of the counteroffensive," Kuleba said.

As he states, this is one of the three priorities in military support from the Allies along with artillery shells and armoured vehicles. 

"If we had F-16s right now, our counteroffensive would be much faster, and we would be able to save many more lives of our soldiers and civilians suffering from missile strikes," the Foreign Minister added. 

Dmytro Kuleba is convincing partners that providing Ukraine with F-16s would deter Russia, not provoke it. He called for this after the missile attacks on 28 April, which killed 23 people in a high-rise building in Uman alone.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: