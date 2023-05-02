All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There will be F-16s, it's only a matter of time – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 12:02

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, is convinced that sooner or later, the Western allies will decide to provide Ukraine with Western F-16 fighters, as was previously the case with all other weapons.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with 1+1 TV channel, European Pravda reports 

Details: Dmytro Kuleba noted that the decision on Western aircraft is only a matter of time and expressed regret that Ukraine will pay an additional price for the hesitation of its allies with people's lives. 

"We will have F-16s; it's only a matter of time. I think it will depend on the US decision and the results of the counteroffensive," Kuleba said.

As he states, this is one of the three priorities in military support from the Allies along with artillery shells and armoured vehicles. 

"If we had F-16s right now, our counteroffensive would be much faster, and we would be able to save many more lives of our soldiers and civilians suffering from missile strikes," the Foreign Minister added. 

Dmytro Kuleba is convincing partners that providing Ukraine with F-16s would deter Russia, not provoke it. He called for this after the missile attacks on 28 April, which killed 23 people in a high-rise building in Uman alone.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: