There will be F-16s, it's only a matter of time – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, is convinced that sooner or later, the Western allies will decide to provide Ukraine with Western F-16 fighters, as was previously the case with all other weapons.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with 1+1 TV channel, European Pravda reports

Details: Dmytro Kuleba noted that the decision on Western aircraft is only a matter of time and expressed regret that Ukraine will pay an additional price for the hesitation of its allies with people's lives.

Advertisement:

"We will have F-16s; it's only a matter of time. I think it will depend on the US decision and the results of the counteroffensive," Kuleba said.

As he states, this is one of the three priorities in military support from the Allies along with artillery shells and armoured vehicles.

"If we had F-16s right now, our counteroffensive would be much faster, and we would be able to save many more lives of our soldiers and civilians suffering from missile strikes," the Foreign Minister added.

Dmytro Kuleba is convincing partners that providing Ukraine with F-16s would deter Russia, not provoke it. He called for this after the missile attacks on 28 April, which killed 23 people in a high-rise building in Uman alone.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





