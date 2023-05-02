Russia must be cut off from Crimea – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, believes that Russia should be cut off from Crimea so that it can finally make a "goodwill gesture" regarding the peninsula.

Source: Cherniak in a comment to the ArmyInform outlet

Quote: "Of course, the enemy needs to be cut off from Crimea – [we have to] make sure that Russia cannot use the temporarily occupied peninsula for military purposes and, ultimately, will make the so-called Crimean goodwill gesture [surrender of the peninsula – ed.]. Achieving this goal may indeed be the key to a fair peace."

Details: Cherniak has said that Ukraine does not stop taking appropriate measures, as evidenced, in particular, by the recent events on the peninsula.

Quote: "Kilometre-long traffic jams on the illegally built bridge from Kerch to Russia are the right reaction. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine strongly recommends leaving occupied Crimea while this option is still available. Ukraine is coming back and will come back to Crimea."

Background:

The phrase "goodwill gesture" became popular after Russia surrendered Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in June 2022. At that time, the Russian authorities stated that they had "completed their tasks on the island" and withdrawn the garrison that was deployed there, supposedly "as a goodwill gesture".

