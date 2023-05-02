All Sections
Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast destroyed by 80%, but all children were evacuated

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 2 May 2023, 12:30
All the children have been evacuated from the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where 80% of the houses were destroyed, but the Russian occupiers continue to attack the settlement.

Source: Svitlana Mandrych, Deputy Mayor of Orikhiv, in a comment to Pryazovia News, a Radio Liberty project

Quote from Mandrych: "All the children have been evacuated from the town of Orikhiv. Currently, we have no children in the town. There are still six children in the village of Novopavlivka, these are two families. We are currently working with them on the need for evacuation."

Details: Mandrych said there are currently about 1,700 people left in the district – in Orikhiv and the three non-occupied villages of Novopavlivka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. About 1,400 people remain in Orikhiv.

Mandrych added that the biggest threat today is guided bombs, which the Russian army launches at the frontline Ukraine-controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast every day.

"These are very large 500-kg or 1,500-kg bombs, which have a very high destructive force. Almost 80% of the city's buildings and homes have been destroyed or damaged," Mandrych summed up.

