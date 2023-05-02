All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion in Melitopol: Russians claim it was attempted assassination of Russian Internal Affairs top-official

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 May 2023, 15:29
Explosion in Melitopol: Russians claim it was attempted assassination of Russian Internal Affairs top-official

The Investigative Committee of Russia reports that an assassination attempt of the so-called "deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" was committed in the occupied city of Melitopol. Reportedly, a bomb was planted near his house.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Quote: "An assassination attempt on the deputy head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was committed in Melitopol. A bomb had been planted near the gates of his house. The victim was taken to the hospital, and a criminal case was opened."

Details: Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, reported that at 6:45 on 2 May an explosion sounded in Melitopol. The residents of the northern districts of the city heard the sounds of the explosion. Right after that, a police and ambulance vehicles raced through the streets.

Later, he stated on Telegram that, according to the updated data, the explosion occurred when the so-called "deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was opening the gate.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: