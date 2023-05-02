Explosion in Melitopol: Russians claim it was attempted assassination of Russian Internal Affairs top-official

The Investigative Committee of Russia reports that an assassination attempt of the so-called "deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" was committed in the occupied city of Melitopol. Reportedly, a bomb was planted near his house.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Quote: "An assassination attempt on the deputy head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was committed in Melitopol. A bomb had been planted near the gates of his house. The victim was taken to the hospital, and a criminal case was opened."

Details: Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, reported that at 6:45 on 2 May an explosion sounded in Melitopol. The residents of the northern districts of the city heard the sounds of the explosion. Right after that, a police and ambulance vehicles raced through the streets.

Later, he stated on Telegram that, according to the updated data, the explosion occurred when the so-called "deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was opening the gate.

