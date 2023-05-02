All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has not used Su-57 and Su-75 super-planes in the war against Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 May 2023, 16:05
Russia has not used Su-57 and Su-75 super-planes in the war against Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not recorded the use of the Su-57 and Su-75 aircraft by Russians on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Air Force spokesperson, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "They have a Su-57 plane, which they showed at exhibitions, there is also a Su-75 plane, the first one with two engines, and the second with one. These are such super-planes, as they already call them there, of the 'sixth generation'... More than once, their media wrote that they had already shown something on the front, that they had thrown bombs and rockets somewhere.

The Air Force of Ukraine has not recorded the use of these aircraft in air aggression against Ukraine."

Details: According to Ihnat, it cannot be ruled out that the Russians used them remotely (for the air defence of Ukraine, occupiers’ aircraft are just marks on the radar).

At the same time, the spokesperson of the Air Force noted that the Russian Federation has enough other aircraft (Su-30SM, Su-35, Su-34, Su-25) and helicopters (Ka-52), which are most often used on the frontline. This is Russian aircraft, which is quite superior to the Ukrainian in terms of technology and number.

According to the colonel, the air forces of all the countries of the world are not currently betting on what Russia is boasting about at airshows (performance of some manoeuvres).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

For example, the US, which is the leading manufacturer of combat aircraft, including the F-35 and F-22, is betting on new technologies "who sees who first and uses weapons [is the one who will] destroy the enemy first."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: