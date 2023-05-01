All Sections
Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 14:38
Passport of RF. Photo: TASS

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to accept Russian passports and not to cooperate with the invaders in any way.

Source: Vereshchuk on Telegram

Details: The minister recalled that last week the Russians adopted another decree aimed at further restricting the rights of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Vereshchuk, the occupiers want Ukrainians to either become Russians or leave the temporarily occupied territories. But she is convinced that firstly, it is impossible to turn Ukrainians into Russians even with forced passportisation, and secondly, the occupiers will not stay in Ukraine for long.

Quote from Vereshchuk: "My recommendations to Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories remain the same: 

  •   do not accept Russian passports;
  •   do not cooperate with the invaders;
  •   leave if possible;
  •   wait for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."  

Details: The minister also added that on 1 May, the Ministry of Reintegration once again asked the Russian side and the International Committee of the Red Cross to open humanitarian corridors so that Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories could leave for government-controlled territory.

Background:

  • On 27 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed into law a decree allowing residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who have not accepted Russian citizenship to be deported.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has advised Ukrainians in the occupied territories either to accept Russian passports in order to survive, or to flee the occupied territory in any way they can.

