Zelenskyy announces enhancing sanctions against Russia: new package soon to follow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine, together with its partners, will soon approve a large sanctions package against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly speech

Quote: "We are closely monitoring how the terrorist state is trying to circumvent sanctions, recording each such direction, and working together with our partners to block it."

Advertisement:

Details: The President has stated that he had held a meeting on strengthening sanctions regimes – both Ukraine's and those of our partners.

"We are preparing a large sanctions package. The decision will be made soon," Zelenskyy highlighted.

Background: On 25 April, the Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group presented a new action plan (Action Plan 2.0) with the aim of further increasing the sanctions pressure on Russia, which involved lowering the oil price ceiling to US$45 per barrel and declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!