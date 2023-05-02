All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces enhancing sanctions against Russia: new package soon to follow

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 May 2023, 20:24
Zelenskyy announces enhancing sanctions against Russia: new package soon to follow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine, together with its partners, will soon approve a large sanctions package against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly speech

Quote: "We are closely monitoring how the terrorist state is trying to circumvent sanctions, recording each such direction, and working together with our partners to block it."

Details: The President has stated that he had held a meeting on strengthening sanctions regimes – both Ukraine's and those of our partners.

"We are preparing a large sanctions package. The decision will be made soon," Zelenskyy highlighted.

Background: On 25 April, the Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group presented a new action plan (Action Plan 2.0) with the aim of further increasing the sanctions pressure on Russia, which involved lowering the oil price ceiling to US$45 per barrel and declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: