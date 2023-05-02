All Sections
Railway track blown up in Russia's Bryansk Oblast again: freight train derailed

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 May 2023, 21:17
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Unidentified persons in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast have rigged a railway track with explosives, causing a locomotive and several freight cars to derail.

Source: RBC, a Russian media outlet, citing sources in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs; RIA Novosti, a Russian propaganda media outlet; Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, on Telegram

Quote from RBC: "Unidentified persons blew up a railway track in Bryansk Oblast, causing several train cars to derail and capsize."

Details: Meanwhile, the Russian Railways said the following about the incident: "A freight train’s locomotive and several cars derailed in Bryansk Oblast as a result of unauthorised persons interfering with the operation of railway transport."

Later, the Russian Railways confirmed that an "unlawful interference with the operation of railway transport" occurred between the Snezhet and Belye Berega stations, causing a locomotive and around 20 freight train cars to derail.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz confirmed the explosion occurred.

Quote from Bogomazov: "An unidentified explosive device detonated near the Snezhet rail station. There are no casualties. The incident caused a locomotive and several cars of a freight train to derail. Emergency response services have been deployed to the scene."

Previously: Russia lost a diesel locomotive, four wagons and 12 tonnes of diesel fuel as a result of the explosion on railway tracks in Bryansk Oblast on 1 May.

