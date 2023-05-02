Railway track explosion in Bryansk Oblast: Russia lost diesel locomotive and 12 tonnes of diesel fuel

Russia lost a diesel locomotive, four wagons and 12 tonnes of diesel fuel as a result of the explosion on railway tracks in Bryansk Oblast on 1 May.

Source: Telegram channel Baza

Quote: "The explosives on the railway tracks in Bryansk Oblast were planted in three places; three contact points were found on the train.

The power of the main explosion was 10 kg in TNT equivalent. The other two had a capacity of about 200 grams each in TNT equivalent.

A two-section diesel locomotive and five wagons derailed. A diesel locomotive and four wagons were burned out. As a result of the incident, 12 tonnes of diesel fuel leaked out of the diesel locomotive's tanks."

Details: As the Telegram channel suggests, the saboteurs had probably followed the tracks for a long time because two cigarette butts, two cigarette packets, an empty beer can and a packet of Rollton instant soup were found 100 metres from the explosion site. There were also copper wire fragments and a fragment of burned electrical wiring.

The explosion destroyed a 6-metre-long section of the rail and four concrete sleepers. A crater about 2.5 metres deep and about 1.5 metres in diameter was also formed on the site.

According to Baza, the secret services have already identified the suspect in the railway track explosion in Bryansk Oblast and created a facial composite.

The Telegram channel claims that he is a man dressed in black, aged around 40 and about 170 cm tall. He was carrying a black backpack and rode a bicycle.

Підрив колії у Брянській області: РФ втратила тепловоз та 12 тонн дизпалива – росЗМІ pic.twitter.com/HxjDvVZ1Fk — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 2, 2023

Update: The Telegram channel has reported that the cyclist suspected of sabotage on the railway has been found in Bryansk Oblast.

"This man had nothing to do with it; the police are still looking for a man with a beard," the post says.

Investigators found the cyclist with a backpack dressed all in black who became the main suspect immediately after the explosion. He was questioned and found to have had no involvement in the explosion at the railway track.

Now, the security forces continue to search for a man with a beard aged about 35 who was also seen near the railway shortly before the explosion.

Background:

On 1 May in the morning in Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, a train carrying fuel was derailed as a result of an explosion on the track. The 60-wagon train was reportedly loaded with oil products and lumber.

Local authorities reported that two locomotives and seven wagons derailed due to the explosion on the railway tracks in Bryansk Oblast. Trains will not be able to run on this section until the morning of 2 May.

Previously:

Earlier, the media reported that an electricity pylon had been blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast and that an explosive device had been found on another pylon. The occupiers claimed they had already eliminated the threat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!