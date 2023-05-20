Russians lost almost 700 soldiers and 19 artillery systems

Russian occupiers lost 19 of their artillery systems, six air defence systems and dozens of pieces of equipment in just one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 202,430 (+670) military personnel

3,781 (+4) tanks

7,382 (+5) armoured fighting vehicles

3.229 (+19) artillery systems

564 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

325 (+6) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,801 (+32) operational-tactical level UAVs

1,011 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

6,103 (+20) vehicles and tankers

423 (+4) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!