Russians lost almost 700 soldiers and 19 artillery systems
Saturday, 20 May 2023, 08:33
Russian occupiers lost 19 of their artillery systems, six air defence systems and dozens of pieces of equipment in just one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 202,430 (+670) military personnel
- 3,781 (+4) tanks
- 7,382 (+5) armoured fighting vehicles
- 3.229 (+19) artillery systems
- 564 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 325 (+6) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,801 (+32) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 1,011 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,103 (+20) vehicles and tankers
- 423 (+4) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
